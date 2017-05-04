All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Is Brad Pitt About To Drop Lemonade II?

    His photoshoot for GQ is... suggestive, shall we say?

    04/05/2017 12:24 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago
    GQ Style
    Brad Pitt on GQ Style Summer 2017 issue.

    Brad Pitt is the cover star in the summer issue of GQ Style, and the shoot is... something else.

    Look, he really opens up about his battles with alcoholism ("Don't want to live that way anymore"), and how his split from Angelina Jolie felt like "death". It is a moving encounter -- and the acclaimed actor is honest about his life.

    The gravity of the exercise is somewhat undermined though, by the absurd photoshoot that accompanies it.

    Titled "Brad Pitt In America's National Parks", it featured Brad Pitt sort of tumbling about and looking wistfully at some (admittedly gorgeous) scenery.

    Really tumbling about, y'all. What even is going on?

    Twitter use @_RandomJ_ knows what's up. This is obviously Brad Pitt's Lemonade II!

    "Pray I catch you whisperin..."

    "Oh, my daddy said shoot! Geddit?"

    Yes, Brad.

    "...Because I'm doing a photoshoot rn."

    Yes. Well done, Brad.

    "Aka sugar water." It's funny because it's cruel.

    Oooh, and instead of a recitation of a Warsan Shire poem, the monologue can be taken verbatim from that Chanel No. 5 advert that Brad once did? You know, that one.

    Brad, you international treasure you.

