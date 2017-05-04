Is Brad Pitt About To Drop Lemonade II?

Brad Pitt is the cover star in the summer issue of GQ Style, and the shoot is... something else.

Look, he really opens up about his battles with alcoholism ("Don't want to live that way anymore"), and how his split from Angelina Jolie felt like "death". It is a moving encounter -- and the acclaimed actor is honest about his life.

The gravity of the exercise is somewhat undermined though, by the absurd photoshoot that accompanies it.

Brad Pitt in America's National Parks: See the photos—and read the exclusive interview—here: https://t.co/DE5ygscQlc pic.twitter.com/M1e9ujdMqT — GQ Style (@GQStyle) May 3, 2017

Titled "Brad Pitt In America's National Parks", it featured Brad Pitt sort of tumbling about and looking wistfully at some (admittedly gorgeous) scenery.

Brad Pitt tumbles through the National Parks for you! pic.twitter.com/k1sL0Nej9j May 4, 2017

Really tumbling about, y'all. What even is going on?

Here's Invisible Chris Jericho putting Brad Pitt in the Liontamer. pic.twitter.com/xtETf7W2eW — Taco Trey Kerby (@treykerby) May 3, 2017

Twitter use @_RandomJ_ knows what's up. This is obviously Brad Pitt's Lemonade II!

Brad Pitt looks like he about to drop the biggest R&B banger. pic.twitter.com/rvkF9j6umm — Random J (@_RandomJ_) May 3, 2017

"Pray I catch you whisperin..."

The whole of Brad Pitt's shoot with GQ legit looks like he about to give us 'Lemonade Part II'. pic.twitter.com/VJFA6zYbNH — Random J (@_RandomJ_) May 3, 2017

"Oh, my daddy said shoot! Geddit?"

Yes, Brad.

"...Because I'm doing a photoshoot rn."

Yes. Well done, Brad.

The teaser trailer for Brad Pitt's Lemonade Part II aka Lemon squash aka Sugar water. pic.twitter.com/bg05rbN2Mn — Random J (@_RandomJ_) May 4, 2017

"Aka sugar water." It's funny because it's cruel.

"So Brad, tell us. What's life been like for you since the separation?"

Brad Pitt: pic.twitter.com/LaH1yxWhPM — Random J (@_RandomJ_) May 4, 2017

Oooh, and instead of a recitation of a Warsan Shire poem, the monologue can be taken verbatim from that Chanel No. 5 advert that Brad once did? You know, that one.

Brad, you international treasure you.