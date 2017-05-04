All Sections
    • VIDEO

    Peanut Butter Chicken Sosaties

    🍗🍗🍗

    04/05/2017 08:26 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago

    In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see how this is made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

    Peanut butter chicken sosaties recipe

    Prep Time: 10 min (plus marinating)

    Grilling time: 15 min

    Oven temp: Grill

    Ingredients:

    4 chicken breast, cut into strips

    5ml grated ginger

    5ml turmeric

    50ml chunky peanut butter

    100ml sweet-chilli sauce

    25ml lime or lemon juice

    5ml grated lime or lemon zest

    15ml chopped fresh coriander

    Instructions:

    1. MARINADE: Mix all the marinate ingredients together and season to taste. Stir in the chicken and marinate for 20 minutes

    2. Thread two or three strips of chicken onto wooden kebab sticks that have been soaked in warm water. Place the sosaties onto a baking tray and grill for 3 minutes per side.

    3. Serve the sosaties with cellophane noodles, cucumber, coriander and peanuts.

