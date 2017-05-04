In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see how this is made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

Peanut butter chicken sosaties recipe

Prep Time: 10 min (plus marinating)

Grilling time: 15 min

Oven temp: Grill

Ingredients:

4 chicken breast, cut into strips

5ml grated ginger

5ml turmeric

50ml chunky peanut butter

100ml sweet-chilli sauce

25ml lime or lemon juice

5ml grated lime or lemon zest

15ml chopped fresh coriander

Instructions:

1. MARINADE: Mix all the marinate ingredients together and season to taste. Stir in the chicken and marinate for 20 minutes

2. Thread two or three strips of chicken onto wooden kebab sticks that have been soaked in warm water. Place the sosaties onto a baking tray and grill for 3 minutes per side.

3. Serve the sosaties with cellophane noodles, cucumber, coriander and peanuts.