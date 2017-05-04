Pearl Thusi Is Giving Us All The Feels In These Stunning Photo Shoots

Pearl Thusi is back in New York City after spending a few weeks in South Africa shooting Lip Sync Battle. We have no idea why she is doing these photoshoots but whatever it's for, she looks amazing.

The actress and presenter posted a few images taken by videographer and aerial photographer, Jason Bell and content creator and photographer, Aaron Pegg. Their work is absolutely gorgeous.

👑 A post shared by Pearl Thusi (@pearlthusi) on Apr 28, 2017 at 5:41am PDT

Pegg is famous for his Instagram account @underground_nyc on which he posts portraits of people in New York's underground, the subway.

New year, New Art! Look forward to creating new content with new people! @ingridsilva / @nicholasrose_ #UndergroundBalletLife A post shared by Aaron (@underground_nyc) on Jan 1, 2017 at 10:36am PST

His account however, features a number of different locations in the city. On his website Pegg's photography ranges from images of dancers, fashion, lifestyle and work he's done for brands.

Bell's @jasonbellofficial account features mostly aerial photography work and videos.

Late night skate..... Do it.... Do it now..... #BoostedBoards #GoPro A post shared by Jay (@jasonbellofficial) on May 2, 2016 at 8:16pm PDT

He teamed up with Pegg for the first time on the shoot in DUMBO where Thusi can be seen in a red drop top. The other shoot by Pegg was in the Brooklyn Botanical Gardens. While the garden images are sweet and whimsical, on the DUMBO streets Thusi is edgy and suave in a red drop top.

If you haven't seen them head on over to Thusi, Bell and Pegg's Instagram accounts. These are just seven of our faves.