Skeem Saam's Nozipho Langa On Educating, Working Hard, And Changing Girls' Lives

The newest member of SABC1's drama series Skeem Saam's cast, Nozipho Langa says despite being new to the industry, she is here to stay and to make a name for herself.

HuffPost SA caught up with the 23-year-old dramatic arts graduate from Wits University who spoke about her life as an actress as well as a woman working her way up in the entertainment industry.

Langa joined the show three months ago and plays the character of Glenda Mogotsi, a first year university student.

She says the journey has been exciting so far.

"I got to work with people I had always admired and having come from a theatre background, TV was a good change and I see myself going even further in advancing my career in TV," she said.

Although she could not dish out any more details on her character, Langa said viewers are in for a treat as Glenda is only getting started.

"She is new at university and has all the challenges that first year students normally go through. She will definitely stir things up, best you keep watching her," she said.

Langa said the entertainment industry is a dog-eat-dog terrain.

"I am living my dream. I love acting. It's what I want to do for a very long time. The industry, however, is tough ground. I have had to push through so many doors to be able to get to where I am today," she said.

Langa said it takes more than just talent to make it in the entertainment industry.

"Sometimes you are not taken seriously because you are too new and no one expects you to know anything. It is just not easy, which is why I believe that any person wanting to get into entertainment should not only have talent, but be hardworking and have a whole lot of tenacity," she said.

The Limpopo-born beauty said although most women in the industry have made great strides; "There is still a need for young women starting out to be given a voice. I am grateful to be following in the footsteps of some great South African actresses whom I admire. I am also grateful for the space that I am in now, being able to do what I love," said Langa.

She said her dream is to work internationally within the next five years.

"This is a dream that just seems too big and scares me, but I am going for it. I have nothing to lose and I am forging ahead," said Langa.

She said she has a passion for the health and wellbeing of young girls.

"I hope that one day, I will change the lives of young girls for the better and influence them to take their education seriously in order to succeed," she said.

Skeem Saam airs at 6.30pm daily on SABC1.