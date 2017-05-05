Cheesy Paptert That WIll Leave You Licking The Plate

In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see how this is made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

Paptert recipe

Prep Time: 20 min (plus marinating)

Cooking time: 1 hour

Oven temp: 180 C

Ingredients:

Maize porridge

250g maize meal

½ t salt

1 Tbs butter

Filling

1 tin of tomato and onion mix

Sunflower oil for frying

1 pack bacon, diced

1 x Tin of tomato

1 pack mushrooms chopped in slices

2 cups grated Cheddar chees

Fresh basil, chopped

1 TBS sugar

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Maize Porridge

1. Pour 750ml warm tap water into a big pot, add the salt, butter and mix.

2. Add the maize meal and stir.

3. Put the stove plate on low, cover with a lid and cook for about an hour -- stirring occasionally.

Filling

1. Fry the bacon in sunflower oil, add the mushrooms and then the tin of tomato and onion mix.

2. Add the sugar, salt and pepper to the mixture.

Layering

1. Cover a large oven dish with a non-stick spray.

2. Spoon half the porridge in the dish -- even out the surface with a big spoon.

3. Spoon half the filling over the porridge -- evening it out again.

4. Sprinkle half the fresh chopped basil over, then half the grated cheese.

5. Spoon the rest of the porridge over the filling

6. Once again, spoon over the rest of the filling, and finish with the basil and cheese.

7. You could grind a little black pepper over if you want. Put the dish in a 180°C oven for about 15-20 minutes - or until the cheese is melted.