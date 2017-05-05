Our Favourite Quotes From Pravin Gordhan's Speech On SA And Its Apartheid Struggle

Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan reacts during a South Africa Communist Party rally in Durban, South Africa, April 22, 2017.

Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan on Thursday night left a small group of dignitaries in awe after he delivered a short, yet powerful, speech on the state of South Africa and its transition from apartheid.

Gordhan was the guest speaker at the release of a local documentary entitled 'Promises and Lies: The ANC, Exile & the Project of Freedom".

Here are our top five quotes from Gordhan's speech: