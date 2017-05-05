Try This Sweet Roly-Poly Dessert

In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see how this is made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

Roly-Poly pudding recipe

Prep Time: 15 min

Baking time: 1 hour

Ingredients:

250ml cake flour15

1 t baking powder

¼ t of salt

2 Tbs of butter or margarine (¼ cup)

1 egg

2 TBS of milk (¼ cup)

½ cup of sugar

½ cup of golden syrup

2 TBS butter or margarine

Apricot jam

Instructions:

1. Mix the dry ingredients, flour, salt and baking powder together

2. Use your hand to mix the butter into the flour mixture

3. Beat the egg and milk together, and add to the dry mixture, mix until a firm dough.

4. Roll the dough out until about 3mm thick, and use a cake spatula to smear apricot jam all over it. Roll the dough up like a Swiss Roll, and cut into 1cm thick strips. This will be a messy job, but so worth it!

5. Put the rolls into an oven dish that has been sprayed with Cook and Spry.

6. Make your sauce now by adding 1 ½ cup of boiling water, ½ cup of syrup, ½ cup of sugar and 2 TSB of butter or margarine together. Heat it up until the butter and sugar has melted.

7. Pour this mixture over the dough mix, you don't have to use all the syrup, as long as it covers the dough circles.

8. Bake in a pre-heated oven at 180C for an hour or until golden brown. Serve with home made custard.