Adele Celebrates Turning 29 With Cheeky 'Makeover'

Now we know what the cover of an Adele album titled "91" might look like.

While celebrating her 29th birthday on Friday, the songstress shared some makeover shots on Twitter. The look she went for wasn't the "glow up" you might expect from a superstar, however.

In the photos, the singer looked more like a grandmother than the Grammy-winning talent we know and love, wearing a pink cardigan sweater, glasses on a chain, special makeup and a wig.