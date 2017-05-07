Vuwani Braces For Zuma Announcement On Demarcation

Security has been beefed up at Vuwani township and surrounding areas, as President Jacob Zuma is scheduled to announce a new decision over municipal boundary disputes.

Residents have been protesting over the past few weeks, demanding that their area be re-incorporated into the Makhado municipality.

Zuma and Vha Venda king Toni Mphephu Ramabulana met last week and a decision was taken. Zuma will announce the meeting's resolution at a special briefing with residents on Sunday.

In 2016, residents took to the streets for more than three months, protesting against a government decision to incorporate the area into LIM345, a municipality east of the township in Malamulele. More than 24 schools were torched during the violent protests.

Just last month, in an attempt to quell the protests, Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula said the decision over the Vuwani demarcation had been made and cannot be reversed, and that protest action must end and pave a way for peace.

"A decision has been taken at an objective level, and it cannot be reversed, we got to move on... law and order must prevail," Mbalula said at the time.

Mbalula was speaking during an inter-ministerial committee media briefing in Polokwane.

"We are aware that there are those who don't want peace. They are equally sophisticated but not more than the state. We have been lenient over time in dealing with them, and very reasonable and now they have terrorised society, and shut down the schools and barred people from going to work," said Mbalula. -- News24