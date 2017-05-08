Confirmed: American Rapper Tory Lanez Set to Headline Inaugural Durban July Launch Party

Tory Lanez performs on the Sahara Stage during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2017 in Indio, California on April 15, 2017 in Indio, California.

Come June 30, Durban will stand up for the inaugural pre-Vodacom Durban July concert to be headlined by US hip hop sensation, Tory Lanez.

The concert, the creation of Mabala Noise Entertainment, has been planned to kick start the weekend-long festivities of this year's installment of the Vodacom Durban July.

The line-up will also feature South African music heavyweights and DJs.

Among others, the following artists will also take to the stage on the night: Nasty C, Du Boiz, AKA, Cassper Nyovest, Kwesta, Riky Rick, Emtee, DA L.E.S, Gigi Lamayne, Zakwe, L'Vovo, Nadia Nakai, ZakesBantwini and Jay Spitter.

Lanez, who is Canadian-born, is a producer, rapper and singer popularly known for remaking the 90's hit "If You Love Me" into smash hit "Say It" in July 2015; his flow heavy rap single "Diego" and more recently the dancehall flavoured "Luv" which led to the release of this debut album "I Told You".

Speaking on behalf of Mabala Noise, Mhlo Gumede said in a statement that music forms part of the label's DNA as an entertainment house.

"Most importantly, music plays an essential role in the lives of South Africans. We are eager to have Lanez perform alongside some of our favourite South African acts at the concert which will bring beloved fans an experience not to be missed," said Gumede.

The concert will take place in association with Channel O at the Greyville Racecourse.

Gumede said tickets to the event will go on sale from 9am on Thursday, May 11 through Computicket.

General access tickets start from R250 while Golden Circle tickets will start from R500. VIP tickets will be R1500.

DJs taking to stage on the day will include: Ms Jones, Major League DJz, Sphectacula and Naves, DJ Euphonik, Lerato Kganyago, Fistaz Mixwell, DJ Fresh, Naked DJ, DJ Chynaman, DJ DOS, Nutty VJS, Mario DJ and DJ Finzo.