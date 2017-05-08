Feast Your Eyes On These Celeb Pictures From The Mother's Day High Tea Hosted By Terry Pheto

The who's who of the entertainment industry came together this weekend for a high tea party in celebration of Mother's Day.

Academy Award-winning actress, Terry Pheto hosted the event at Luminance in Hyde Park mall, Joburg, at which she was also honoured.

Dr Judy Dlamini said the event aimed to celebrate Pheto is as well as all mothers in the lead-up to Mother's Day on Sunday.

Dressed to the Tea as per the theme, celebrities spent the afternoon bonding with Pheto, who recently won a best supporting actress award for her role in the movie, United Kingdom.

'Dressed To The Tea' with my mummy ❤️ #OOTD #LuminanceHighTea A post shared by Tshepi Vundla (@tshepivundla) on May 6, 2017 at 6:24am PDT

Luminance Mother's Day High Tea hosted by Terry Pheto ❤ Dress : @stylealertsa 👗 #LuminanceHighTea A post shared by LEANNE DLAMINI (@iamleanned) on May 6, 2017 at 8:43am PDT

T E R R Y P H E T O 🌟 . #LuminanceHighTea #terrypheto #dressedtothetea #fashion #ootd #lastoneiswear 😅 A post shared by Samke Mhlongo-Ngwenya (@justsamkedotcom) on May 7, 2017 at 10:21am PDT

What a beautiful afternoon we had at the Luminance high tea! Thanks Terry and your family. God bless💕 A post shared by Judy Dlamini (@judynxasana) on May 6, 2017 at 9:28pm PDT

Stars in her eyes...Our SA star @terrypheto #luminancehightea #DressedtotheTea. #InstaRepost: Proud recipient of the Luminance Star Award 2017. 🏆⭐️🌟💫✨ : @terrypheto A post shared by Luminance (@luminanceonline) on May 7, 2017 at 3:17am PDT

All the beautiful ladies at our #LuminanceHighTea #DressedtotheTea. A post shared by Luminance (@luminanceonline) on May 6, 2017 at 7:58am PDT

Empowered women, empower women #swipeleft . . . #aboutyesterday #luminancehightea #womensupportingwomen #ladiesdoingitforthemselves 📸@itskid_darkness A post shared by Carmel Fisher (@carmelfisher) on May 7, 2017 at 4:47am PDT

@terrypheto accepts her award from @judydhlamini @luminanceonline high tea #LuminanceHighTea A post shared by Mishkah Roman-Cassiem (@mishkah7) on May 6, 2017 at 7:18am PDT

Twinning 😍😍 @mpumimops #Luminancehightea A post shared by Norma Gigaba (@norma.gigaba) on May 7, 2017 at 10:10am PDT

#luminancehightea #naturalhairdontcare.... #Dressedtothetea #blackgirlrock A post shared by Mrs Mome Nale Mahlangu (@mrs_mome) on May 7, 2017 at 7:38am PDT

Melanie Bala, Dr Judy Dlamini and Terry Pheto #DressedtotheTea at #LuminanceHighTea. A post shared by Luminance (@luminanceonline) on May 6, 2017 at 10:17pm PDT

