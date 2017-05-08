Feast Your Eyes On These Celeb Pictures From The Mother's Day High Tea Hosted By Terry Pheto

The who's who of the entertainment industry came together this weekend for a high tea party in celebration of Mother's Day.
Academy Award-winning actress, Terry Pheto hosted the event at Luminance in Hyde Park mall, Joburg, at which she was also honoured.
Dr Judy Dlamini said the event aimed to celebrate Pheto is as well as all mothers in the lead-up to Mother's Day on Sunday.
Dressed to the Tea as per the theme, celebrities spent the afternoon bonding with Pheto, who recently won a best supporting actress award for her role in the movie, United Kingdom.
When women support each other amazing ,beautiful things happen 👑👑 and yesterday's event was exactly about that .. It was about #love #sisterhood #successfulwomen #supporting one another and most importantly reminding each other that we can do anything .. Thank you baby T❤️ .. #myheart #mybae #babysis @terrypheto and @luminanceonline for being great hosts #mothersnddaughterbond #luminancehightea .. Was beautiful 👌🏾I had a great time 😘💐💕✨👑
