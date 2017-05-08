All Sections
Feedback
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS

    More Violence In Coligny As Police Use Rubber Bullets To Protect Houses

    The unrest broke out after two farmers accused of the murder of a local teenager are granted bail.

    08/05/2017 15:59 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago
    AFP/Getty Images
    A man covers with ground the hole for the coffin of the young 16 year old Moswi Matlhomala Moshoeu in Coligny.

    More properties have been torched in trouble-hit Coligny in the North West on Monday after two men accused of murdering 16-year-old Matlhomola Mosweu were granted bail.

    Coligny Magistrate's Court granted bail to Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte, who said they apprehended the boy after catching him stealing sunflowers.

    Read -- Lichtenburg And Coligny: The Tensions That Lie Beneath

    Since Monday morning's court judgment, the area has been volatile, with locals threatening to burn down more houses, reported The Citizen.

    Police fired bullets rubber bullets in an effort to protect a farm from being attacked, while protesters threw stones at police, reported News24.

    Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela appealed for calm, saying revenge would not achieve anything.

    MORE: Coligny News North West Province Violence