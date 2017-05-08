More Violence In Coligny As Police Use Rubber Bullets To Protect Houses

A man covers with ground the hole for the coffin of the young 16 year old Moswi Matlhomala Moshoeu in Coligny.

More properties have been torched in trouble-hit Coligny in the North West on Monday after two men accused of murdering 16-year-old Matlhomola Mosweu were granted bail.

Coligny Magistrate's Court granted bail to Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte, who said they apprehended the boy after catching him stealing sunflowers.

Since Monday morning's court judgment, the area has been volatile, with locals threatening to burn down more houses, reported The Citizen.

WATCH #Coligny Cops trying to keep the group off the farms.

MV pic.twitter.com/pan8eN6LbO — Maryke Vermaak (@MarykeVermaak) May 8, 2017

Police fired bullets rubber bullets in an effort to protect a farm from being attacked, while protesters threw stones at police, reported News24.

More houses on fire in #Coligny. An elderly woman was just rushed outside the house @News24 pic.twitter.com/cGzq7cQhL6 May 8, 2017

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela appealed for calm, saying revenge would not achieve anything.