Terry Pheto: Playing Winnie Madikizela Mandela Was The 'Scariest Experience Of My Life'

Academy Award-winning actress Terry Pheto sat down with HuffPost SA to spill the beans on her life on screen during a star-studded Mothers' Day high tea at Hyde Park's Luminance store in Joburg.

Sowetan-born Pheto, who also played host at the event, recently won Best Supporting Actress at the National Film Awards in London for her portrayal of Naledi Khama, sister of Botswana''s first president Sir Seretse Khama.

During the event, Pheto paid homage to her own mother and grandmother who were also in the audience.

She sat down with HuffPost SA and spoke about her future, career highlights and her role as Winnie Madikizela Mandela in the BET series, Madiba.