All Sections
Feedback
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS

    North West Government Calls For Calm In Coligny

    Following violent protests on Monday, authorities are pleading with the Coligny community for calm.

    09/05/2017 11:04 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago
    Siphiwe Sibeko / Reuters
    Locals clean up after over-night looting, when protesters took to the streets to demonstrate the killing of a boy in Coligny.

    Authorities in the North West have called for calm after rioting flared up on Monday following the release of two farmers on bail, who are accused of killing a 16-year-old local boy.

    According to The Times, racial tensions escalated in the area when the farmers, Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Shutte, were released on bail of R5000 each on Monday. They are accused of killing a 16-year-old child who was allegedly caught stealing sunflowers on their farm.

    Read -- Coligny: The Forgotten Town, Until Now

    Four houses were torched and at least one person was arrested for assault.

    A journalist was also assaulted, allegedly by a farmer.

    North West public safety MEC Mpho Motlhabane was quoted by The Times, pleading with the community to accept the court's decision.

    "We have beefed up security in the area and we believe we will be able to calm the situation down," he said on Monday.

    The decision to grant the farmers bail also provoked strong reactions on social media.

    A community leader told an ANN7 reporter that the community wanted the bail decision to be revoked.

    Meanwhile, EFF leader Julius Malema got stuck into the racial debate.

    In a tweet, he said:

    MORE: Coligny Julius Malema News North West