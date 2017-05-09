North West Government Calls For Calm In Coligny

Locals clean up after over-night looting, when protesters took to the streets to demonstrate the killing of a boy in Coligny.

Authorities in the North West have called for calm after rioting flared up on Monday following the release of two farmers on bail, who are accused of killing a 16-year-old local boy.

According to The Times, racial tensions escalated in the area when the farmers, Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Shutte, were released on bail of R5000 each on Monday. They are accused of killing a 16-year-old child who was allegedly caught stealing sunflowers on their farm.

Four houses were torched and at least one person was arrested for assault.

#Coligny the farmer's house has been set on fire.

MV pic.twitter.com/etDfPkIBYG — Maryke Vermaak (@MarykeVermaak) May 8, 2017

A journalist was also assaulted, allegedly by a farmer.

#Coligny The farm owner attacked journalists reporting on the blaze and pulled a gun on them. MK pic.twitter.com/ARommyN7tD — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 8, 2017

North West public safety MEC Mpho Motlhabane was quoted by The Times, pleading with the community to accept the court's decision.

"We have beefed up security in the area and we believe we will be able to calm the situation down," he said on Monday.

The decision to grant the farmers bail also provoked strong reactions on social media.

#Coligny Father of decreased teen in disbelief as duo accused of murder is granted bail. KG pic.twitter.com/k81BR1T4v3 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 8, 2017

A community leader told an ANN7 reporter that the community wanted the bail decision to be revoked.

#Coligny Jakeni: As the leadership we have written to the Prosecuting authority requesting a review on the bail application. @ANN7tv — Kalden O Lachungpa (@KaldenOngmu) May 9, 2017

Meanwhile, EFF leader Julius Malema got stuck into the racial debate.

