Remembering MaBrrr - Thirteen Years Of Celebrating The Brenda Fassie Legacy

Whether you remember her as the Queen of African Pop; the Madonna of The Townships; or simply (and most affectionately) as MaBrrr, South African music legend Brenda Fassie was an icon of her time and her legacy lives on. Tuesday 9 May 2017 marks the 13th anniversary of her death and fans took to social media to commemorate the life of the no-holds-barred diva.

With a carefree attitude, can't-be-messed-with style and an unmatched reputation as an entertainer, Fassie embodied a spirit of defiance and resilience that many still draw inspiration from.

Singer and producer Thembisile Ntaka recently paid tribute to Fassie with a rendition of her hit, Too late for Mama, at the Amped Africa Talent auditions.

In an interview with HuffPost SA in April, R&B and house singer, Lungi Naidoo said as a young girl, she wanted to be Brenda Fassie.

"I always watched Brenda [Fassie] in awe. I wanted to be her when I grew up. MaBrrr was the reason I left the farms in KwaZulu-Natal to pursue my dreams of becoming a musician. I was so sad that by the time I arrived in Johannesburg, she was late and I never got to meet her," Naidoo said.

Media personality Maps Maponyane was amongst local celebrities who paid tribute to Fassie.

Brenda Fassie died 13 yrs ago today. Icons like her live on forever. This 'Weekend Special' performance says it all. pic.twitter.com/f7RcBGOszA — Maps Maponyane (@MapsMaponyane) May 9, 2017

On this day we lost 2 of our musical icons Brenda Fassie & Brown Dash, May their souls Rest in Peace. Its the #ThembiTakeOver #MassivMetro — Thembi Seete (@IamThembiSeete) May 9, 2017

Brenda fassie live performances were realy xtraordinary,beyond amazing,Legends Live Forever — THIRD I (@I_P_F_I) May 9, 2017

She is still able to fill a dance floor and fire up any party when hits like Weekend Special and Vuli Ndlela start playing and would undoubtedly be setting the South African style agenda if she was still with us. Below are 19 times she slayed the fashion game: