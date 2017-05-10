Accepting And Even Appreciating Your Weight Can Be So Liberating

South African blogger Nomali Cele was having sex with a boy one time when, feeling her thigh, he asked her why she didn't jog.

Cele says it was around this time that she started interrogating messages around weight and positive body image. "I killed the ideal, thinner, inner version of myself one day," she says, and began accepting her weight and looking at it in a positive way too.

This does not mean her feelings still didn't get hurt in what she calls her "fat acceptance" journey.

She recalls how a boy whom she had known for a while called her a "fat bitch" during a heated conversation. "Because if people can know me that long and still the only flawed thing I am is my fatness, what chance do I stand against a world that doesn't even know me?"

Her statement echoes feelings shared by the new "Our Perfect Wedding" presenter, Nomsa Buthelezi, during her recent debut episode. Buthelezi commented on how pleasantly surprised she was by people commenting on her presenting skills, instead of her figure. "Look, people forgot about my big belly and flabby arms and they just saw my personality and my talent," she is reported to have said.

Buthelezi's concerns are not unique to women who are voluptuous, overweight and/or obese. Actually, some in the mental health profession have coined this the weight bias internalisation phenomenon, which is self-directed shaming and negative weight-related attitudes and stereotypes about oneself.

American psychiatrist Dr Fredric Neuman notes that over the years, women who have come to therapy sessions apologise for looking fat and unappealing and at other times tell him that they know the three pounds they lost the past Friday make a difference. Neuman believes this shows the preoccupation some women have with weight and how they are perceived, without even being asked.

Writing on obesity and discrimination, doctors Rebecca Puhl and Kelly Brownell say: "Despite social movements for self-acceptance among overweight people, relatively few people favourably identify themselves as overweight or obese. Rather, many feel that being fat is a stigmatising experience, one that limits social and economic opportunities.

But this does not have to be the case. It is now time, as Kelly Diels says in her research about the negative impact of fat shaming in The Female Lifestyle Empowerment Brand, "to make it clear that it's not you, it's the world you're living in. It's the world that has to change." The Canadian Obesity Network suggests a few helpful ways this can happen.

Already, it is a lot of self work to overcome weight issues. Cele says she has since taken small steps in loving herself and accepting that "whether in size 40 or 46 jeans, I am worthy, lovable, funny, smart and an interesting woman."

As Freshlyground aptly put in one of their songs: "Even though I have fat thighs, flabby arms, a pot belly still gives good loving." And might we add, deserves good loving too.