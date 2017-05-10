Edward Snowden: If I Can Oppose James Comey's Firing, So Can You

“Set aside politics: every American should condemn such political interference in the Bureau’s work,” Snowden wrote.

NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden took to Twitter late Tuesday to blast President Donald Trump ’s decision to fire FBI Director James Comey — a man who has long wanted to see Snowden behind bars.

Set aside politics: every American should condemn such political interference in the Bureau's work. https://t.co/hROwSMg1vd

“This FBI Director has sought for years to jail me on account of my political activities,” Snowden added in a second tweet. “If I can oppose his firing, so can you.”

This FBI Director has sought for years to jail me on account of my political activities. If I can oppose his firing, so can you. https://t.co/zUp5kquy8q

The former Central Intelligence Agency employee has been living under asylum in Russia since he fled the United States in 2013. That same year, federal prosecutors charged Snowden with stealing government property and violating the Espionage Act.

Comey has described Snowden as a “fugitive” and said he’s been “confused” by those who have pegged Snowden as a hero.

“I’d love to apprehend him so he can enjoy the benefits of the freest and fairest criminal justice system in the world,” Comey said of Snowden in a 2014 interview with Yahoo News.

Comey had been leading an investigation into potential ties between the Trump campaign and Russia, which intelligence officials concluded interfered in the 2016 U.S. election. Trump fired him late Tuesday.

“The FBI is one of our Nation’s most cherished and respected institutions and today will mark a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement,” Trump said in a statement.