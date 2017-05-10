All Sections
Feedback
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Gigaba's Old Mistress Tweets Up a Storm, Appearing To Threaten The New Finance Minister

    Buhle Mkhize has gone on a one-sided rant on social media with tweets about tapes, fake FB posts and the Guptas

    10/05/2017 07:54 SAST | Updated 24 minutes ago

    Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has found himself at the centre of a social media storm once again.

    Tweets from the alleged account of Buhle Mkhize, the socialite with whom he previously had an affair, have gone viral.

    In them, she appears to threaten Gigaba and his wife, Noma, saying she has a tape that could embarrass the minister.

    Mkhize's tweets include a claim that a Facebook post threatening to upload a naked video that Gigaba sent her are from a fake account.

    Gigaba and Mkhize previously engaged in a lengthy Twitter war in 2015-2016. Mkhize and Noma Gigaba have had their spats on social media, too.

    Noma said recently in an interview with eNCA that she and Gigaba had dealt with the affair and reconciled.

    MORE: Entertainment