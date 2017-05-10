Gigaba's Old Mistress Tweets Up a Storm, Appearing To Threaten The New Finance Minister

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has found himself at the centre of a social media storm once again.

Tweets from the alleged account of Buhle Mkhize, the socialite with whom he previously had an affair, have gone viral.

Following my people. SISONKE. We'll fall and we'll rise again🤣. Follow back phela,clearly y'all are both not over me☺️😍❤️.#UNGISUKELELENI pic.twitter.com/N28L9BlNOx — Buhle Mkhize (@buhlemkhize85) May 9, 2017

In them, she appears to threaten Gigaba and his wife, Noma, saying she has a tape that could embarrass the minister.

Let's not forget the private jet Joburg to Durban @mgigaba. Shocker !!!. You've never met the Guptas angithi ?☺️☺️☺️.#NGISUKELWENGITHULE — Buhle Mkhize (@buhlemkhize85) May 9, 2017

Wena STOP yourself or the Mauritius trip and somewill come to light.Our June 2 three way conversation is still safely on tape @normzmngoma. May 9, 2017

Mkhize's tweets include a claim that a Facebook post threatening to upload a naked video that Gigaba sent her are from a fake account.

Fake Facebook account !!!. I did NOT and will NEVER write anything on Facebook or Instagram regarding this matter. pic.twitter.com/QgFKpLhJmd — Buhle Mkhize (@buhlemkhize85) May 9, 2017

Gigaba and Mkhize previously engaged in a lengthy Twitter war in 2015-2016. Mkhize and Noma Gigaba have had their spats on social media, too.

Noma said recently in an interview with eNCA that she and Gigaba had dealt with the affair and reconciled.