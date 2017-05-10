Malusi Gigaba Will Not Be Reacting To The Twitter Firestorm Created By His Old Mistress

South African Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba gives his remarks as part of panel discussion during the first day of the World Economic Forum on Africa in Durban on May 3, 2017.

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba will not be responding to the Twitter furore caused by tweets from an account purporting to be owned by Buhle Mkhize, spokesperson Mayihlome Tshwete told HuffPost SA.

"He is just focused on his work, which is a lot at the moment. So he is not going to be reacting to that," Tshwete said.

On Tuesday night, the person alleging to be the same Buhle Mkhize with whom Gigaba had an affair in 2014 went on a Twitter rampage, disparaging the minister and his wife Nomachule (Norma). She threatened to release implicating information about Gigaba's relationship with the notorious Gupta family and rescinded any apologies she had made previously.

This is after eNCA broadcast an interview with Norma on Sunday, in which she said that she had "dealt" with the affair. She accused Mkhize of trying to break apart her family.

"This is my house. I told myself that nobody would take me out of it, even if 99% of the people of South Africa would believe that Norma must leave, but I made the vows," she said. "I will leave on my own terms if I have to leave. Also, I will fight my husband on my own terms. I waited for the right time to ask him what happened."