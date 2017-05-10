Thembi Seete Overwhelmed By Love Following Radio Debut

Singer Thembi Seete attends a Change for Children charity auction and dinner at The Venue in Melrose Arch, Johannesburg.

Multitalented star Thembi Seete has described the public response to her new radio show, Thembi Takeover on Massiv Metro, as overwhelming and exciting.

Seete co-hosts the afternoon drive show, launched on May 2, with comedian and actress Celeste Ntuli and Bonginkosi "Zola 7" Dlamini.

She told HuffPost SA that she does not regret heeding the call to try a career in radio.

"I used to get calls from people asking me to join radio. At some point I was asked to join YFM and have a show there, but due to commitments and clashing schedules I could not. I was also not ready and nerves contributed a lot as well. However, when the opportunity came for me to join the Massiv Metro family, I jumped right in and ran with it," said Seete.

The 40-year-old Rhythm City actress said listeners are in for great entertainment, adding that her positive attitude towards life would form part of her show.

"Positive energy is a big deal for me. I always like to make people feel better about who they are regardless of how their days went. So my co-hosts and I will definitely take them through that journey with us. They must stay tuned," she said.

Massiv Metro is the digital radio station founded by businessman and media personality Sbusiso "DJ Sbu" Leope earlier this year.

As for the future, Seete told HuffPost that plans are under way for the launch of her clothing line.

"I have recently taken over my mother's business. She was a seamstress and made all the clothes that Boom Shaka [a '90s Kwaito group] used to wear. So I have taken over my mom's sewing machines and I'm getting ready to soon launch my own line," said the star.

Seete is also trying her hand at the beauty business and has opened a parlor in Morningside.

She said the salon came about as a result of her followers' curiosity on social media about her looks.

"I love beauty and I change my hair almost all the time and people would often ask about my nails or my hair. That's how the idea came about. I decided to do this as a way of bringing people into my world and helping them look the way they want to look," she said.

Seete's show airs daily between 4pm and 5pm.

Rhythm City is on etv daily at 7pm.