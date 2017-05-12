ANC Condemns Eskom Board's 'Reckless' Decision To Reinstate Molefe

An Eskom flag flies alongside the South African national flag outside the state-owned utility's headquarters at Megawatt Park in Johannesburg, South Africa.

In an interesting turn of events, the ANC has condemned the "unfortunate and reckless" decision taken by the board of Eskom directors to reinstate Brian Molefe as CEO.

Molefe left Eskom under a cloud following the release of the public protector's report into state capture late last year.

A statement by ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa said Molefe, at the time of the release of the State Capture report, deemed the allegations serious and significant enough to warrant his resignation.

"Amongst others, he cited the interests of the company, good corporate governance and the interest of the public as underlying his departure from the utility. None of the observations against Molefe, so significant at the time, have been conclusively set aside and [his] own commitment to fully clear his name is still pending," the ANC said.

"The decision, therefore, to reinstate him in his former position without these matters being resolved is tone deaf to the South African public's absolute exasperation and anger at what seems to be government's lackluster and lackadaisical approach to dealing decisively with corruption - perceived or real."

The ANC will question Minister of Public Enterprises Lynne Browne about under whose authority Eskom falls and under whose direction the entity should operate in this matter.