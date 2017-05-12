Brian Molefe Returns As Eskom's CEO

CEO Brian Molefe speaks during an interview at Eskom's headquarters at Megawatt Park in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Wednesday, November 11, 2015.

The former Eskom CEO is returning to his post on Monday, according to board spokesman Khulani Qoma, who confirmed Molefe's return in an interview on radio 702 on Friday.

"Definitely‚ he is coming back on Monday‚" he said.

His return is as a result of the board's inability to come to an agreement over Molefe's pension payout that was acceptable to both parties, according to Times Live.

A Sunday Times story revealed his R30-million "golden handshake", which Qoma said resulted in Minister of Public Enterprises Lynne Brown instructing the board to review the payout.

EWN reported that the board had rescinded its decision on Molefe's pension after "an extensive consultation process with experts in the pension and legal sector", resulting in the reinstatement of his contract.

Molefe quit on November 11, 2016 with effect from January 1, days after trying to explain away his alleged connections with the controversial Gupta family.

This followed damning claims in the Public Protector's State of Capture report that he'd visited the Gupta family's mansion in Saxonwold, Johannesburg.

There was a shebeen near there, Molefe said at the time, giving rise to endless jibes about a mythical "Saxonwold Shebeen".

Molefe started a new career as a Member of Parliament on February 23. He has resigned to resume his CEO position at Eskom.

Parliament released a statement on Friday morning saying: "Parliament wishes to confirm the resignation of Mr Brian Molefe as a Member of Parliament effective from Sunday, 14 May. The Speaker of the National Assembly, Ms Baleka Mbete, wishes Mr Molefe well."