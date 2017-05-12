From Molefe's Return To Eskom To A Secret Vote Of No Confidence, This Is What Opposition Leaders Discussed Last Week

Leaders of the opposition parties gathered at a press conference this afternoon to discuss plans for the March to the Constitutional Court taking place on Wednesday, May 15, 2017. The march is a call for Members of Parliament to vote via a secret ballot rather than an open one in the upcoming vote of no confidence against President Zuma. The opposition leaders also discussed Brian Molefe's return as CEO of Eskom, sharing the opinion that Molefe is a 'criminal' and is undeserving of a leadership position.