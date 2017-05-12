All Sections
    26 First Date Tweets That Prove Your Love Life Could Be A Lot Worse

    "'I can't do this anymore.' -- Me on a first date"

    12/05/2017 22:37 SAST | Updated 9 hours ago

    If the thought of going on a first date doesn’t fill you dread, clearly, you have never been on a first date. The struggle to make conversation with a person you’ve just met (but who could be “the one”) is real.

    Below, 26 hilarious tweets you’ll relate to if you have no game whatsoever right from the get-go ― or your dates never seem to, either. 

    • 1
    • 2
    • 3
    • 4
    • 5
    • 6
    • 7
    • 8
    • 9
    • 10
    • 11
    • 12
    • 13
    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 17
    • 18
    • 19
    • 20
    • 21
    • 22
    • 23
    • 24
    • 25
    • 26
