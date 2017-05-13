Smartphones And Electric Cars That Charge In Five Minutes Could Arrive By 2018

Imagine being able to fully charge your electric car, or smartphone in just five minutes. This lofty dream could soon become a reality as an Israeli startup has claimed that its fast-charging technology could be ready for mass production in both electric cars and smartphones as early as next year. StoreDot claims that its nanotechnology-based batteries are able to charge at almost unheard of speeds making them perfect for cars and phones.

While most smartphone manufacturers (including Samsung, pictured above) already offer some form of smart-charging they're still some distance from offering a full charge in a short space of time. Samsung's Quick Charge 4 for example will give you five hours of use in five minutes. For electric cars, the time frames are considerably longer with even the quickest charging vehicles requiring at least two hours for a full charge. Again, it's fair to point out that Tesla's Supercharger has shown huge progress in this arena, offering 170 miles in just 30 minutes.

Still, StoreDot believes that its technology can make charging a car about as time-consuming as filling up a conventional petrol-powered vehicle. The company showed off its new technology, FlashBattery, at the CUBE Tech Fair in Berlin. While there's no official word on what products will be getting these new batteries StoreDot CEO Dr. Doron Myersdorf did say that, "We're exploring options with a few strategic partners in the auto space to help us boost the production process in Asia and reach mass production as soon as possible."