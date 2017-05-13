The ANC Must Deal With Brian 'Gupta Stuurboy' Molefe Says The SACP

The South African Communist Party has called on its alliance partner the African National Congress to act in order to ensure the decision by the Eskom board to reappoint its former CEO Brian Molefe as its chief executive is reversed.

News broke on Friday that the former disgraced CEO had resigned from his position as a member of parliament and was headed back to Eskom to serve in his old position as from Monday.

Molefe spent less than four months in the national assembly, appointed under severe scrutiny and concerns from some, including the SACP that he was being positioned for the top post in the country's treasury, but President Jacob Zuma in a shock midnight cabinet reshuffle appointed former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba to the position instead.

Molefe resigned after being implicated in a state of capture report by former public protector Advocate Thuli Madonsela. Her investigation was looking into claims that the Gupta family has undue influence over the president and had a say in the making of key decisions such as the appointment of ministers and operations in some of the country's state owned enterprises.

"We are shocked but surely not surprised Brian Molefe is returning to Eskom because we understand the decadence that is at Eskom, in terms of the board leadership that has done all good things to try and shield Molefe," said SACP deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila.

Sharing his thoughts with journalists just hours after the news broke, Mapaila said Molefe was part of a "disruptive agenda".

"When he went to Parliament the intention was to make him minister of finance and when that didn't work, he had to come back to fulfill his mission to continue to make sure the Guptas continue to gain from coal supplies at Eskom through coal mining company Tegeta.

Stuur boy

It's clear he will always be protected. He has been good to them not only at Eskom, added Mapaila who alleged that Molefe had been doing the family's bidding while at Transnet and the Public Investment Corporation.

"He has always been important, if you like... a good stuur boy for the Guptas," Mapaila said.

The SACP which has often raised concerns over Molefe in the past said it was extremely shocking that the Eskom board would take such a decision.

Its choice to rescind Molefe's early retirement application was supported by Public Enterprises Minister Lynn Browne.

"We want to call on the board of Eskom to reverse this decision and to assure them we will roll out mass activity to make sure they reverse this particular decision," said the SACP deputy general secretary.

"Take appropriate action to reverse this decision," Mapaila said, directing his call to the ANC. -- News24