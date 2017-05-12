Why Twitter Isn't Banning Donald Trump

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has revealed why he doesn’t plan on banning President Donald Trump from the microblogging service anytime soon — despite facing repeated calls to do so.

“I believe it’s really important to hear directly from our leadership,” he told NBC’s “Sunday Today” in an interview which airs Sunday. A preview was posted online Thursday.

It’s critical to hold leaders accountable and conversations should be held “out in the open rather than have them behind closed doors,” Dorsey said.

“If we were all to suddenly take these platforms away, where does it go? What happens?” he asked. “It goes in the dark, and I just don’t think that’s good for anyone.”