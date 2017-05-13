WikiLeaks Offering $100,000 For Donald Trump's 'Comey Tapes'

WikiLeaks is offering $100,000 for the alleged "Comey tapes" — the recordings that Donald Trump has hinted he might have of his January dinner with now-fired FBI Director James Comey.

If any such tapes exist, the problem is that, because of suspected collusion between WikiLeaks and the Kremlin, the tapes may never be heard — at least not on this side of the Atlantic.

WikiLeaks made its offer on its Twitter site Friday after Trump warned in a tweet that Comey had "better hope" that the president didn't have tapes of their dinner meeting.

Critics saw the taunt as a threat to Comey to keep his mouth shut about what was discussed. The president has said Comey told him at the dinner that he was not under investigation as part of the FBI probe into possible links between the Kremlin and Trump campaign associates. But Comey's colleagues told The New York Times instead that Trump pressed Comey at the dinner for a "loyalty" pledge to the president and that Comey refused.