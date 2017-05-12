Anyone with a feminist for a mom knows she’s given you some of the best life advice you’ll ever get.

She’s a strong woman who makes her opinion known and doesn’t take shit from anyone. Whether she’s been working a 9 to 5 her entire life or has stayed at home to raise you ― she’s a role model in every way.

To celebrate Mother’s Day, HuffPost Women asked our readers to share one lesson they’ve learned from their feminist mothers growing up. The responses, paraphrased below, were heart-wrenching, honest and full of love.

So, for my feminist mom — and every other mother — this is for you. Here are 28 things anyone with a feminist mother knows to be true. Happy Mother’s Day!

1. Always trust your intuition. You did get it from your mama.

2. Get a good education so you can support yourself if need be.

3. Don’t ever accept anything less than equal treatment.

4. Exercise your hard-won right to vote.

5. Actions really do speak louder than words.

6. You can be delicate and strong at the same damn time.

7. Self-care is everything.

8. Being a strong woman means lifting up other women around you.

9. Relationships shouldn’t complete your life, they should complement it.

10. You don’t need to smile for anyone.

11. Don’t water yourself down to be “likable,” especially for a partner.

12. Gender roles are bullshit.

13. Value your intelligence, even when those around you don’t.

14. Life is about balance; don’t ever lose sight of your needs and wants.

15. Value diversity and acceptance.

16. A sense of humor goes a long way when you’re in a society built by and for men.

17. Respect and learn from the women who came before you.

18. Always maintain an avenue for financial independence.

19. Housework is a shared chore.

20. You can be a strong independent woman and still live happily ever after.

21. Speak your mind.

22. No one can validate your self worth except you.

23. Compassion is key.

24. Do what makes you happy.

25. Being a woman does not dictate what you can and cannot do.

26. Always negotiate your salary.

27. Don’t let anyone view you as a body instead of a mind.

28. You are always enough.