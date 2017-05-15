ANC In KZN Marches On The Courts

Supporters of the African National Congress chant slogans during ANC leader Jacob Zuma's election campaign in Atteridgeville, South Africa July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

The provincial African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal took to the streets of Durban on Monday in protest of what it calls 'judicial overreach'. This followed last week's ruling by the North Gauteng High Court's Judge Bashir Vally that President Jacob Zuma provide reasons for his recent cabinet reshuffle.

Led by KZN premier Willes Mchunu, ANC provincial secretary Super Zuma, and eThekweni mayor Zandile Gumede, the KZN ANC marched to the Durban High Court.

Super Zuma told News 24 that "courts are interfering, robbing us of our rights".

#ANCKZN March to Durban High Court underway. KZN Premier Willies Mchunu, ANC Secretary Super Zuma and eThekweni Mayor Zandile Gumede leading pic.twitter.com/1nQrGWelCc — POWER987News (@POWER987News) May 15, 2017

The KZN ANC believe that Judge Vally's ruling was an act of "meddling" in political affairs. The march culminated in the handing over of a memorandum to the high court. The judiciary issued a press release in response, dismissing claims of alleged "overreach" saying that the judiciary "affirms its commitment to judicial principles".

#ANCKZN Judiciary response to ANC march today against "judicial overreach" pic.twitter.com/sGoaj94FZ7 — POWER987News (@POWER987News) May 15, 2017

EFF leader Julius Malema told News 24 that the demonstrators are "intimidating" the judiciary.

"They are saying judges are captured, because they think judges are like them, they get captured through a plate of curry. But our judges do not have the appetite for a plate of curry," he said.