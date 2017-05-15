Cleansing Ceremony Underway At Pimville Pub Following Mandla Hlatshwayo's Murder

A cleansing ceremony is currently underway at Meli Lounge in Pimville, Soweto, following the murder of actor and radio DJ, Mandla Hlatshwayo.

Hlatshwayo and one of his friends were shot and killed outside the pub when they responded to a call for help by women who were allegedly being attacked by robbers on Sunday night.

His close friend, Charles Mohale, told the media that Hlatshwayo was part of the group of nine friends who were in the pub.

"It was only the nine of us here. We sat and chilled inside when two women ran in and asked for help. They said they were being robbed of their phones. As per his nature, Mandla ran out to help. He was shot while trying to help others. Our other friend was also shot and killed in the scuffle," said Mohale.

An employee at the pub told HuffPost SA that a ceremony, which involves slaughtering of animals and other rituals, was underway.

The pub is not open for business today.

Mohale said the two gunshot holes in the door to the pub reminded him of where their other friend lost his life.

"Mandla was already outside, but our other friend was shot as he tried to run back inside it seems," he said.

Hlatshwayo's shoes and belongings were taken.

Mohale said after shooting him the suspects took off Hlatshwayo's shoes and also made off with his cellphone and other belongings.

Pimville residents who did not want to be named said they walk the streets in fear for their lives.

"This is not the first time someone was robbed of their shoes, but to take from a dead person, someone you have just killed, is unheard of. You take someone's life and then still strip him off his shoes. This world has lost its mind," said one resident.

Echoing the sentiment was another resident, a mother of one who alleged that a nearby tavern contributed to the crime in the area.

"The reality is that some of the people who perpetrate these crimes are from a hostel nearby and we know this, but what cannot do anything about it," she told HuffPost SA.

Police are investigating a case of murder. No arrests have been made.