Cope's Failed Attempt At Keeping Brian Molefe Out Of Eskom Is So Funny It's Sad

Shame, poor Congress of the People (Cope), the party just can't win.

Cope said it would make sure reinstated Eskom chief executive Brian Molefe would not enter Megawatt Park on Monday morning for his first day back. The plan was to block all the gates and phyisically prevent him from entering.

Sounds like a plan right? But only if you have enough people to pull it off. Cue the sad trombone "womp womp womp" music because Cope's numbers could barely block one gate.

A rare image of the entire worldwide membership of COPE gathered. pic.twitter.com/CDYCV21KYz — Lethu™ (@MrGwej) May 15, 2017

We should've known when reporters couldn't follow the sound of the crowd to figure out if they were there yet or not.

No sign of any COPE protesters against #BrianMolefe's return outside #Eskom Megawatt Park in Sunnginghill right now. SM pic.twitter.com/TPIJCpsMPA May 15, 2017

Still no sign of protestors or COPE supporters who were scheduled to block #BrianMolefe from entering #Eskom premises this morning — POWER987News (@POWER987News) May 15, 2017

#Eskom #BrianMolefe Still no sign of protesters outside Megawatt Park. Unclear if Molefe is already inside. GN — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 15, 2017

When an EWN reporter finally found them, it was a sorry sight. "Oh wait, here they are," she tweeted

OK shame. Maybe she was just at the wrong gate. Oh wait, either way that would mean they failed to execute the plan: block ALL the gates.

And as if that wasn't bad enough, you can see there were actually more DA members than Cope members.

The situation right now at Eskom Megawatt Park | Members of the DA & Cope protest together against the redeployment of Brain Molefe pic.twitter.com/6Wt1BLfwup — DiTiro Selepe (@tiro_1632) May 15, 2017

And the cherry on top? No one knows when it happened, but Brian Molefe made his way into the building and had a full meeting while the two opposition parties were picketing outside.

#Eskom Board spokesperson Khulani Qoma has confirmed Brian Molefe is inside the building & has already held a successful meeting. GN — Gia Nicolaides (@GiaNicolaides) May 15, 2017

They were probably late though, because when those journalists were searching for them it was already 7:30am.

Some people already predicted there was no way Cope could get enough people to block the Megawatt Park gates.

COPE says they're going to physically prevent Brian from entering Megawatt Park, a large office park. How will the 4 of them manage? pic.twitter.com/FqkkShkl0T — Gugulethu Mhlungu (@GugsM) May 14, 2017

Meanwhile Brian Molefe was inside dancing and having a jolly good time.

💁🏾Bosso ke mang? Yizo Yizo The Return Baba Look at Fara Guard 🕺🏽 #BrianMolefe #EskomMolefeReturns pic.twitter.com/VmOGbhNk2D — The Zulu Billionaire (@hautness367) May 15, 2017

Eish. They probably should've just joined the party.