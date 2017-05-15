Land, Women, Youth -- Dlamini-Zuma Makes Her Focus Clear

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma wants peace and unity, not just in South Africa, but on the entire continent.

The former African Union commission chairperson spoke of her experiences at the organisation, quoting mainly from Agenda 2063, which is a strategic framework for the transformation in Africa over the next few decades.

Dlamini-Zuma was the keynote speaker at a church in her hometown near Bulwer, KwaZulu-Natal, on Sunday. A large marquee had to be set up outside the small chapel to accommodate the hundreds of people and dignitaries from the African National Congress who turned up.

President Jacob Zuma, Dlamini-Zuma's ex-husband, also made an appearance about halfway through the event surrounded by bodyguards and uMkhonto we Sizwe members, who stood in army uniforms at each exit.

Journalists were not allowed in his immediate vicinity. This journalist was asked to leave the marquee after trying to snap a picture of the two.

The two sat side by side watching the service with very little communication amongst themselves.

After the service, Dlamini-Zuma was welcomed on stage with song and dance.

"As the AU, we had a vision that the African continent must unite and have regulations that are supported by everybody ... This agenda [Agenda 2063] says we as Africa must grow and accumulate wealth, as well as have peace and prosperity, and it also says we must invest in what we have, and what we have most importantly, is the people of Africa," Dlamini-Zuma said.

Her main focus was skills development for women and youth.

"We need to pull them [youth] from the streets and give them skills so they can make jobs for themselves. The agenda also says that the land is a resource that we all must have. Land should work for the people," Dlamini-Zuma said.

"African wealth will not grow if it's managed by outsiders ... We need to have control over finances. We need to start trading and distributing amongst each other in Africa because it is the only continent that distributes resources to outsiders and not among ourselves," she said.