This Is The Welcome Brian Molefe Received At Eskom On Monday Morning

While a handful of Democratic Alliance (DA) and Congress of the People members toyi-toyed outside Megawatt Park in Sandton on Monday against Brian Molefe's reinstatement as Eskom CEO, the former ANC MP received a hearty welcome back.

Molefe was reappointed by the Eskom board last Friday after a dispute over a R30-million pension pay-out, and an extra R7-million for early retirement. He resigned as a MP last week. Molefe was sworn in in February 2017.

This is how #BrianMolefe was welcomed at #Eskom this morning, workers seemed happy with his return at Megawatt Park. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/Khqf2plqJ8 — Mweli Masilela (@mwelimasilela) May 15, 2017

Meanwhile, the DA's public enterprises spokesperson Natasha Mazzone confirmed on Monday the party's attorneys were lodging an urgent interdict in the High Court in Pretoria to Molefe's reinstatement set aside with immediate effect.

Public Enterprises Minster Lynne Brown on Friday endorsed Molefe's return to the parastatal.

"In terms of the Eskom board's proposal, Mr Molefe agreed to serve out the remainder of his original contract and to reconsider his contract I objected to," Brown said. ''The board's proposal I believe is a better value proposition for the SA fiscus than the previous proposal.''

Molefe resigned after being linked with the infamous Gupta family in former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela's State of Capture report.