Maimane's Post-ANC Vision For SA Involves A Coalition Government

The Democratic Alliance may consider forming a coalition agreement if it will boost the party's chances of winning the 2019 election, says party leader Mmusi Maimane.

Delivering a speech on the realignment of South African politics and the "road to 2019" at the Women's Gaol on Constitution Hill in Johannesburg, Maimane said DA-led coalitions around the country are bearing fruit.

"It's early days yet, but already the coalitions and cooperation agreements we assembled in Johannesburg, Tshwane and Nelson Mandela Bay are working and improving the lives of the poor in these cities," Maimane said.

"If we can make metro coalitions work, then we can make it work in national government too," he said. "Nothing is off the table."

Maimane also extended an olive branch to members of the ANC who "share the party's values of constitutionalism, inclusive economic growth, non-racialism, a capable state and zero-tolerance for corruption".

"I am prepared to work with all parties that share this goal [of building a winning coalition government]. This includes those good people remaining in the ANC who have been moved by recent events to speak out about what is happening in their party," Maimane said.

The party leader said the ANC has become an "obstacle to progress", adding that corruption has become "endemic to the party" and that it is "not just President Jacob Zuma who is a rogue element" in the party.

"We have to start thinking of a post-ANC South Africa, and how this can look and work," Maimane said.