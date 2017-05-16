The Challenges Of Suffering From Cancer In South Africa

A cancer study found that 58,237 people died of cancer in South Africa in 2015, with 114,091 new cancer cases that year. Not only does the diagnosis come with emotional, physical and psychological consequences, but with financial ones too.

The Independent Clinical Oncology Network estimates that depending on the kind of cancer, treatment can cost anything between R10,000 and R1 million per year. This is especially challenging in a country where an estimated 80% of the population relies on state healthcare institutions, which are fraught with their own problems in treating cancer patients.

People Living with Cancer's Linda Greeff told Health24 that poverty and poor service delivery were some of the biggest challenges facing cancer patients who rely on state institutions for treatment. Poor service delivery includes long waiting lists, broken medical machines and unavailable chemotherapy.

Unfortunately, better healthcare comes at a cost, reserved more for those who can afford medical aid. CANSA's Professor Michael Herbst says: "Cancer treatment funding remains a big challenge, especially for the poor in South Africa."

However, all is not lost. There are local organizations that support cancer patients and families, and while the support may not always be monetary, it can prove invaluable.

Here are three: