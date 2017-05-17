Ayanda Dlodlo Appoints Tsheliso Ralitabo As Acting CEO After Sacking James Aguma

Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo seems to be cracking the whip at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) following her axing of now former acting CEO James Aguma on Wednesday morning.

Dlodlo has now appointed the corporation's general executive for technology, Tsheliso Ralitabo, as the acting CEO.

Aguma's sacking comes as the SABC's former chief operations officer, Hlaudi Motsoeneng, faces disciplinary action following his remarks made at an unauthorised press conference last month.

Deputy chairperson of the board, Mathatha Tsedu, said Hlaudi Motsoeneng's lawyers had provided an affidavit in which Aguma stated that he had given permission to Motsoeneng to hold the controversial press conference.

Fin24 reported that in his affidavit, Aguma stated that the board had decided not to take disciplinary steps against Motsoeneng in relation to this.

Tsedu said the board had, in fact, decided to institute disciplinary steps, which will be heard this Wednesday (May 17), and that Aguma had been part of that meeting.

Speaking to the Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa), Dlodlo said the public broadcaster was in crisis.

She told the committee that she'd asked the interim board to find a new turnaround strategist to minimise the resistance from Aguma.

Aguma, who is currently on sick leave, remains the chief financial officer (CFO) of the public broadcaster.

Tsedu assured staff members at the SABC that their salaries would be paid come moth-end.