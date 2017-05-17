Damian Marley Set To Wow Joburg Fans With One-Night Only Show

Jamaican artist Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley is coming to Johannesburg for a One-night only show.

Jamaican reggae artist Damian "Jr Gong" Marley has announced a one-night only show in Johannesburg on May 26.

Affectionately known as Gongzilla, Marley is the son of world-renowned reggae artist, Bob Marley. His show will be at The Groove Live in Newtown.

Lesotho's hip-hop act, Kommanda Obbs will be the supporting act for the show, which is scheduled to start at 7pm.

After his stop in Johannesburg, Marley will head to the weekend-long Zafiko Music Festival taking place on Durban's Blue Lagoon beach from May 26 where he is scheduled to perform at 8pm on May 28.

Marley's is currently in the studio working on his upcoming album Stony Hill. His first single, "Medication" featuring Stephen "Ragga" Marley is out now.

His hit single, "Welcome to Jamrock", was listed as one of the Top 100 Songs of the Decade by Rolling Stone, and at the 2006 Grammy Awards, he won Best Reggae Album and Best Urban/Alternative Performance for Welcome to Jamrock.

Marley is the only Jamaican reggae artist in history to win two Grammy Awards on the same night.

He is also the only reggae artist to win in the Best Urban/Alternative Performance category at the Grammy Awards. The New York Times dubbed the song, Welcome to Jamrock the "best reggae song of the decade".

The 40-year-old continues to tour the world with his band as a way of entertaining and healing as he continues to spread the message for those whose voices cannot be heard.

He is working with his brothers Stephen and Julian under their Ghetto Youths International Label, to discover, develop and sign gifted artistes by applying their musical talent and vast experience to create new and different styles of music.

Tickets to the show are on sale for R500 from Computicket.

During the festival, Marley will share the stage with the likes of, among others: Thandiswa Mazwai, Ray Phiri, Bongeziwe, Baloja, Petite Noir, Bombino, Jojo Abot, The Soil, Nova Twins, Tiggs Da Author.