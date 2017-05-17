Here Are The Five Times Rebecca Malope Won The Internet

Dr Rebecca Malope will be receiving the Lifetime Achiever Award at this year's installment of the South African Music Awards (Samas), and not for no reason.

Malope, whose real name is Batsogile Lovederia Malope, has had a colourful career in gospel music and has won multiple awards through her albums released from 1992.

From time to time, the 49-year-old has set tongues wagging on the internet and her signature "Hallelujah" will go down in history as one of the things Twitter loves about the gospel queen.

Here are the five best times she won the internet:

1. In 2011, during her SABC2 show, It's Gospel Time, Malope introduced Patrick who aspired to join then popular gospel group, Avante. The group asked him to audition live on TV and this was the performance:

2. During Lundi Tyamara's funeral in 2017, Malope was asked by a journalist if the gospel music industry was "cursed", after the musician died in January shortly after the shock death of Sfiso Ncwane in December 2016. This was her response:

3. In April, Malope trended on Twitter after fans realised that her real name was in fact Batsogile Lovederia and not Rebecca.

4. In August, Malope collaborated with Mzwakhe Mbuli to record a song in celebration of South African athlete and Olympics gold medalist, Caster Semenya.

5. And then there was that time when someone on the internet edited Sis Ribs' performance on It's Gospel Time. It was hilarious.

Dubbed the queen of gospel music, the award-winning musician is an entertainer of note and we cannot wait to watch her walk the stage at the Samas to be honoured as a Lifetime Achiever Award come May 27.