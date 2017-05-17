Ipid Says Phahlane Should Be Suspended, But He Says He's Too Rich To Be Corrupt

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA ï¿½ APRIL 04: Acting National Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane during his official welcoming parade on April 04, 2017 in Pretoria, South Africa. Mbalula said, while citizens have the right to protest, the law will not allow the destruction of infrastructure. (Photo by Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu)

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate has told Members of Parliament that acting national police commissioner General Khomotso Phahlane should be suspended to prevent him interfering in Ipid probes.

But Phahlane told Parliament on Tuesday that he is not corrupt because he makes enough money.

Ipid directors, including head Robert McBride, presented to a police briefing in Parliament on Tuesday about alleged interference by Phahlane and a North West police investigating team in internal probes.

Phahlane and Major-General Ntebo Mabula are alleged to have intimidated IPID investigators who are looking into cases against Phahlane and others in the police.

He should be put on leave or suspended, MPs heard.

Phahlane was also present for the police portfolio committee meeting.

News24