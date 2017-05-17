Somizi Mhlongo Returns As This Year's Sama Host -- With Tumi Morake

Somizi Mhlongo during the 2017 Veuve Clicquot Masters Polo at the Val de Vie Estate in March.

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo and comedian Tumi Morake will host this year's installment of the South African Music Awards (Samas).

The coming together of these two local powerhouses will sure yield star wattage that will set the Sun City Superbowl alight with fun, laughter and wisecracks as the music industry honours its finest talent.

Mhlongo is a much loved theatre and television veteran as well as a singer. He returns to the hosting duties that he so ably delivered on last year when he co-hosted with Thando Thabethe. Morake is the reigning queen of South African comedy. She is a respected television host and a pioneer in her field.

RiSA CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi said: "Our team is hard at work putting together a ceremony befitting the stature of the Samas. We have every faith in Somizi and Tumi that they will add that extra zing to the proceedings and leave us entertained".

The main Samas 23 event, taking place on May 27, will be broadcast live on SABC1 at 8pm.

The show will be streamed live on all Samas digital platforms and via the official Samas App available on iOS and Android.