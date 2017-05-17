Two Murders On SA Farms In Seven Days

A 57-year old man was shot dead on a farm in Sannieshof, North West, on Tuesday evening and his wife is fighting for her life in hospital, police spokesperson Sergeant Kelebogile Moleko confirmed to HuffPost SA.

Moleko says three suspects entered the house of the deceased through a window and fired shots at the couple in their living room. The woman, shot in the hand and stomach, was critical but is now stable and recovering in a hospital in Klerksdorp. An elderly woman, 86, hid under the table and was unharmed.

The attackers escaped with three cellphones and a white Toyota Hilux bakkie.

AfriForum's Head of Community Safety, Ian Cameron, told HuffPostSA on Wednesday the "entire farming community from Lichtenberg, Coligny, Sannieshof, Delareyville, Klerksdorp and elsewhere reacted to the attack" and were sent to help. A police flying squad was deployed and "even the Hawks reacted", but none have been arrested, Cameron says.

Moleko confirmed an investigation iwas underway and no arrests were made.

This attack follows a murder on a farm in Bulwer, KwaZulu-Natal, on Wednesday last week in which a 64-year old man was stabbed with a garden fork then set alight. It remains unclear whether the man was set alight while still alive. Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane on Wednesday morning said no arrests have yet been made and no information on the postmortem of the deceased immediately available.

Recent reports of attacks on farms include the murders of Piet van den Berg and Tsietso Matsabisa on the Pharoosfontein farm in the Free State on 20 April. Three suspects were arrested and appeared in court five days later.