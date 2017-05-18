Motsoeneng's Disciplinary Hearing To Go Ahead At Last

Demonstrators protest against the decision by public broadcaster the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) that it would not broadcast scenes of violent protest, in Cape Town, South Africa, July 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo

Hlaudi Motsoeneng is going to face the music. His disciplinary hearing was given the co-ahead to move forward after delays on Monday afternoon, The Times reported on Thursday.

Motsoeneng is reportedly facing charges of bringing the SABC into disrepute after a long press conference last month, where he spoke at length about issues facing the public broadcaster. Specifically, he spokes about the SABC's decision to scrap its 90% local content policy.

At issue on Wednesday afternoon, according to The Times, was the fact that Motsoeneng wanted the hearing to deal with allegations of misconduct stemming from the former public protector, Thuli Madonsela's investigation against him, too.

His lawyer, Zola Majavu reportedly told the hearing on Wednesday that Motsoeneng did not have a problem with the hearing but wanted the opportunity to clear his name against the findings made by Madonsela at the same time.

On Tuesday, he reportedly filed papers in the Cape Town high court claiming Madonsela's report had "stunted" his career, The Times reported.

Western Cape High Court Judge Owen Rogers ruled that Motsoeneng previously ruled that Motsoeneng could not work at the SABC in any capacity unless Madonsela's 2014 report was set aside, or a new disciplinary hearing cleared him of wrongdoing. Rogers said a previous disciplinary hearing, which cleared him of all charges, was "wholly inadequate".

On Wednesday, lawyer for the SABC, Themba Ngcukaitobi said Motsoeneng had maligned the SABC's new board during his press conference where he expressed its disproval at some of its members.

According to News24, Motsoeneng plans to approach the CCMA to challenge his suspension from the SABC.

The Times reported that both sides asked for more time to prepare on Wednesday, after it was decided that the hearing could go ahead. The hearing will begin on Thursday morning.