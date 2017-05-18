State Capture is Beyond Corruption, It's 'Organised Chaos'

The South African Council of Churches (SACC) asked a panel of eminent South Africans, including former judge of the Constitutional Court Yvonne Mokgoro and chairperson of the Independent Electoral Commission Brigalia Bam, to investigate allegations of state capture. This after a similar investigation by Gwede Mantashe, secretary general of the African National Congress (ANC), sank without trace. The SACC investigation informed the probe and subsequent report by Thuli Madonsela, the former public protector.

The report was released at the Regina Mundi Church in Soweto on Thursday. The church played an important role during the struggle against apartheid and became a symbolic refuge for those resisting the system.

News24's Mahlatse Gallens attended the event:

#SACC #unburdeningpanel investigated corruption offering people to relieve burden of being told to do something inappropriate. @News24 — mahlatse gallens (@hlatseentle) May 18, 2017

#SACC panel was launched after the ANC's failed investigation into state capture. Former cabinet spokesperson @MasekoThembaJ here. @News24 — mahlatse gallens (@hlatseentle) May 18, 2017

Anwa Dramat was the first head of the Hawks and was forced out for being too "independent".

#SACC Former Hawks head Anwa Dramat is here. Proceedings start with a prayer. @News24 pic.twitter.com/FREUEZsYA0 — mahlatse gallens (@hlatseentle) May 18, 2017

#SACC: #UnburdeningPanel provided" safe space 4 people to unburden themselves & tell what they wish to tell freely, anonymously @News24 — mahlatse gallens (@hlatseentle) May 18, 2017

#SACC:Most opted for security "Anonymity Option", some went public & reported to Public Protector, feeding the State Capture report.@News24 — mahlatse gallens (@hlatseentle) May 18, 2017

The SACC investigation began straight after Mcebisi Jonas, who was fired as deputy minister of finance by President Jacob Zuma in April, revealed he was offered R600-million by the Guptas if he would accept the position of finance minister and influence the functioning of National Treasury.

#SACC: :patterns of systemic undermining of governance beyond "petty" corruption, so seriously threaten constitutional democracy @News24 — mahlatse gallens (@hlatseentle) May 18, 2017

#SACC: Rev FrankChikane: we chose Regina Mundi because of historical significance, place were struggle was waged, consumed teargas. @News24 — mahlatse gallens (@hlatseentle) May 18, 2017

#SACC: #Chikane: We releasing results of #unburdeningpanel, started after talk state capture, people didnt go ANC SG investigation @News24 — mahlatse gallens (@hlatseentle) May 18, 2017

Frank Chikane, who was director-general in Thabo Mbeki's presidency and was with him when Mantashe broke the news of the "recall" in September 2008, throwing serious shade:

#CHikane: People didnt go to ANC SG, didnt feel safe. Lots of people came to #SACC because they couldnt sleep with information @News24 — mahlatse gallens (@hlatseentle) May 18, 2017

#Chikane: Panel included 4 members Bishop Siwa, Judge Mokgoro, Brigalia Bam, @BishopMosaSono of Grace church and another. @News24 — mahlatse gallens (@hlatseentle) May 18, 2017

#Mpumlwana: recognize the people who broke news of calamity of our land: Mcebisi Jonas, @VytjieM, Anwa Dramat, Pravin Gordhan @News24 — mahlatse gallens (@hlatseentle) May 18, 2017

Mpumlwana: @VytjieM could not comecause of death threats, asked 4 police protection but they said they cant guarantee protection @News24 — mahlatse gallens (@hlatseentle) May 18, 2017

This would have hurt, given Mandela's statement that if the ANC government should ever betray the country "the people should do to it what they did to the apartheid government".

#Mpumlwana; We have come to conlusion that danger mandela warned off, govt not transparent or accountable. #SACC @News24 — mahlatse gallens (@hlatseentle) May 18, 2017

#SACC: #unburdeningpanel started April 2016, for those wishing to relieve burden of being asked to do something for #promotion. @News24 — mahlatse gallens (@hlatseentle) May 18, 2017

#Mpumlwana: it was pastoral process not investigation. #unburderningpanel people came to SACC, referred to lawyers,gathered legally@News24 — mahlatse gallens (@hlatseentle) May 18, 2017

#mpumlwana: It was started by Jonas & @VytjieM reveleations, when ANC couldn't investigate, "all hell will break loose" @News24 — mahlatse gallens (@hlatseentle) May 18, 2017

State capture, patronage and cronyism runs deep . . .

#Mpumlwana: workings of #Unburdeningpanel changed, people were broken & spoke to be able to sleep.We didn't anticipate this. @News24 — mahlatse gallens (@hlatseentle) May 18, 2017

It's been clear for more than a year that the battle between constitutionalists and rentseekers isn't merely fought on paper, but that people's physical safety is threatened:

#Mpumlwana:What frightened me was these people were terrified that people would know they spoke to us & my life & family in danger.@News24 — mahlatse gallens (@hlatseentle) May 18, 2017

#Mpumlwana:What frightened me was these people were terrified that people would know they spoke to us & my life & family in danger.@News24 — mahlatse gallens (@hlatseentle) May 18, 2017

#mpumlwana: There were systematic patterns to threaten democracy, beyond "petty corruption" we started "see, judge and act." @News24 — mahlatse gallens (@hlatseentle) May 18, 2017

This is a truly shocking revelation by a cleric:

#Mpumlwana; What has emerged is disconcerting, it is beyond corruption but organised chaos, @News24 #sacc — mahlatse gallens (@hlatseentle) May 18, 2017

We should revisit the "State of Capture" report:

#Mpumlwana: Inappropriate control of state system pivoted around President Zuma, siphoning state. @News24 #sacc — mahlatse gallens (@hlatseentle) May 18, 2017

#Mpumlwana: It is state of capture much more than corruption. @News24 Power elit anchored at top, quotes Zuma wanting to be dictator #SACC — mahlatse gallens (@hlatseentle) May 18, 2017

#mpumlwana:slide on 7 ways the president's power-elite undermines state. 1. capturing SOC's and weeding out skilled professionals. @News24 — mahlatse gallens (@hlatseentle) May 18, 2017

Malusi Gigaba replaced Pravin Gordhan as minister of finance seven weeks ago. Gordhan became the face of the resistance against state capture and rentseeking. These tweets are a clear analysis of events which came to be known as "state capture":

#Mpumlwana: Zuma October 2010, Barbara Hogan fired as Public Enterprise, replaced Gigaba, @VytjieM Mentor called 4 meeting at Gupta @News24 — mahlatse gallens (@hlatseentle) May 18, 2017

#Mpumlwana: Modus operanding minister removed, department "captured. " details the recapturing, appointment Zwane, Lynne Browne #SACC — mahlatse gallens (@hlatseentle) May 18, 2017

#Mpumlwana; m2015 busy year, Nene fired, hours after he told cabinet on affordability of Nuclear and Des van Rooyen appointed.@News24 — mahlatse gallens (@hlatseentle) May 18, 2017

#Mpumlwana:approached Zuma when Nene was fired, recognizing huge impact on pension funds of elderly, but 2017 wholesale reshuffle @News24 — mahlatse gallens (@hlatseentle) May 18, 2017

Gigaba's moves are interesting:

#Mpumlwana:approached Zuma when Nene was fired, recognizing huge impact on pension funds of elderly, but 2017 wholesale reshuffle @News24 — mahlatse gallens (@hlatseentle) May 18, 2017

#mpumlwana: Gigaba made Sharma boar dchairman & announces 50b locomotive tender then Rajesh Gupta & Duduzane get stake in VR Laser @News24 — mahlatse gallens (@hlatseentle) May 18, 2017

#Mpumlwana: details ow Guptas tried to buy Regiments but failed & bought Trillian. @News24 — mahlatse gallens (@hlatseentle) May 18, 2017

Now the flavour of the moment: Brian Molefe, Eskom and Optimum:

#Mpumlwana: goes to Tegeta vs Glencore When Molefe joins Eskom ends negotiations on new coal deal. Jobs are lost. #SACC @News24 — mahlatse gallens (@hlatseentle) May 18, 2017

#Mpumlwana: Glencore was fined for "poor coal", but another producing worse coal their suspension is lifted. @News24 #SACC — mahlatse gallens (@hlatseentle) May 18, 2017

#Mpumlwana:details howlaw appears to be been used in favour of Guptas, e.g TEGETA vs Glencore, how SOE's are cannibilised. @News24 — mahlatse gallens (@hlatseentle) May 18, 2017

Mpumlwana: explains Securing control of fiscal sovereignty control strategic procurement opportunities by weakening institutions @News24 — mahlatse gallens (@hlatseentle) May 18, 2017

Mpumlwana spoke very passionately about the urgent need for the ANC to self-correct. He emphasised that it wasn't a legal process, but one which provided an opportunity for people to come clean.

#Mpumlwana: This is not a Truth & Reconciliation Commission, others suggested amnesty but we are not there, @News24 — mahlatse gallens (@hlatseentle) May 18, 2017

#Mpumlwana: Last year we wanted private conversation with President, it didnt happen. When that failed, we went to ANC top 6. @News24 #SACC — mahlatse gallens (@hlatseentle) May 18, 2017