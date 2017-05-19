Bathabile Dlamini Says She Is Against The #MenAreTrash Hashtag

ANC Women's League president Bathabile Dlamini says the death of Karabo Mokoena must be seen as a lesson, and that the killing of women must come to an end.

"This must be a lesson to all of us. Stop politicising issues that affect us on a daily basis because we're misleading children. This abuse and violence can happen to anyone regardless of affiliation, status in society, or location," she said.

"A 22-year-old is at their prime, no one must come cut that life. Men, this must come to an end."

Speaking at Karabo Mokoena's funeral service in Diepkloof, Soweto, on Friday, Dlamini said the number of women bring killed was the equivalent of femicide.

Grief and sorrow filled the air at the service. The hall was packed to capacity.

Friends of Karabo stood next to her coffin, and comforted each other when they were overwhelmed by grief.

Dlamini said she also has a 21-year-old daughter. She added that she was told by somebody that the killings were genocide against women.

Dlamini said black lesbians are also being attacked and killed, and women's rights are being taken away from them.

She then quoted Corinthians 13: 4-8.

Dlamini said she is against the #MenAreTrash hashtag, and has called for more male voices on the issue of violence against women.

Mokoena's burnt body was found in a veld in Lyndhurst, Johannesburg, on April 29. She was reported missing the day before.

Sandile Kagiso Mantsoe, 27, was charged with killing the 22-year-old part-time student and defeating the ends of justice.

- News 24