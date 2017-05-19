Ntlemeza's Cop Daughter Allegedly Threatened To Kill The Colleague Who Opened A Case Against Him

Berning Ntlemeza's daughter Anele has allegedly threatened to kill Captain Boitumelo Ramahlaha, according to News24 on Friday.

In a voice recording obtained by News24 that is reportedly Ntlemeza's daughter, who is also a police officer, a woman made the threat to Ramahlaha to stop him from harassing her sister.

"Stop messing around with my family or I will come after you with everything I've got. I will go as far as killing you," the voice is heard saying on the recording.

The recording continued: "You think you are clever? You psychotic motherfucker. You need a psychiatric evaluation. If I ever hear you contact or insult my sister, you are dead. I will kill you. Call her now and it will be your last day."

The recording that is said to be of the younger Ntlemeza also insulted new Police Minister Fikile Mbalula,

Ramahlaha has made something of an enemy of the former Hawks boss after he opened a case against him for defeating the ends of justice. This is after a docket against another Limpopo police officer went missing. AmaBhungane reported in 2015 the case, which was being investigated by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), was ignored when Ntlemeza was appointed to head the Hawks.

Ramahlaha was suspended when the missing docket case was leaked to the press. But private investigator Paul O'Sullivan admitted that he had been the media source for that story.