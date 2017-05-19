EFF To Protest Over Coligny Accused's Bail

A South African riot police officers patrol the streets following violent protest on May 9, 2017 in Coligny, South Africa.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is set to protest against the granting of bail to two men in the North West, accused of killing a child caught stealing sunflowers on their farm.

According to TimesLive, the protest is due to start at 10am and will move to the police station at Coligny.

The men, Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte were released on bail of R5000 each. The men deny killing the 16-year-old, Matlhomola Mosweu. They say he jumped off of a bakkie while they were transporting him to the police station.

TimesLive reported that magistrate Magaola Foso previously said bail was not supposed to be a punitive measure.

He reportedly said: "The court is satisfied that both applicants have no previous convictions‚ they are gain fully employed‚ both permanently reside in Coligny‚ that they both intend to plead not guilty‚ that they will stand trial‚ that they will not interfere with state witnesses and the police investigation and not conceal or destroy evidence."

According to Eye Witness News, the ANC vowed to appeal the decision and said it would introduce a reconciliation programme in the community.

But the EFF's Papiki Babuile reportedly said the protest is to call on the National Prosecuting Authority to fast tract the appeal.

"The first step is that people must take account for what happened; the killings, abuse of our people in these areas and after that we can reconcile," he said.