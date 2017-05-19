Here's What You Can Expect From Khaya Mthethwa's New Show

Gospel artist Khaya Mthethwa says come Sunday, May 21, he will deliver a gospel show like nothing Africans have seen before.

Mthethwa's show Rhythm and Gospel will premier on BET Dstv channel 129 at 1pm on Sunday.

The show will be repeated later in the day at 7pm.

Speaking to HuffPost SA on Friday, the Idols winner and former member of world-renowned gospel choir Joyous Celebration said viewers were in for a treat this Sunday.

"I get to interview some of the greatest gospel names we have on the continent. They come into my living room and we have casual chats. It's nothing serious and formal, but laid back and lifestyle orientated. It's very chilled, but so much fun at the same time," said Mthethwa.

The award-winning Mthethwa said he was honoured to be able to sit down with gospel legends and talk all things pertaining to their music journey.

"This show will take viewers on the journey that their favourite musicians have been on to get to where they are today. We will delve into their career highlights, the best memories as well as some general issues of interest to people," said Mthethwa.

Some of the stars set to appear on the show include Benjamin Dube, James Okon, Neyi Zimu, Loyiso Bala and Mahalia Buchanan.

Vice-president for BET, Youth and Music for Viacom International Media Networks (VIMN), Monde Twala says Africa is excited to bring the first ever locally produced gospel show to the channel.

"This is a very unique format and we are proud to be the channel that hosts a show of this quality. It's a genuine showcase and spotlight on this genre, which has a large fan base across the African continent. This is a continuation of our ongoing commitment to local talent and programming that resonates with our market," Twala said.

"Have you ever wondered how Judith Sephuma managed to transition from being a jazz musician to a bona fide gospel singer with successful albums and live DVDs? Or how reigning Crown Gospel Awards Female Artist of the Year Lebo Sekgobela's turned Matthews Matsetse's Lion of Judah into a smash hit? Or how Dr Tumi, a medical doctor with his own private practice, found music only a decade ago and managed to become an accomplished award-winning gospel musician?"

He added that the show will answer questions including the secrets to Rebecca Malope's longevity among others.