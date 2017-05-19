Nandi Madida's Impersonation Of Zakes Bantwini Was So Perfect He Said He Married Himself

Nandi Madida and Zakes Bantwini are quite possibly the cutest South African celebrity couple.

Madida went up against actress Jessica Nkosi on this week's instalment of Lip Sync Battle Africa. If you didn't catch the episode, you don't know that Nandi, who is a musician herself, lip synced and danced to one of her husband's songs "Clap your hands". It was absolutely perfect. It was so perfect when Bantwini reposted it on Instagram, he said he had married himself.

Madida posted the video on her own Instagram account saying how proud she was of herself for winning the battle. She competed with Nkosi eight weeks into her maternity leave.

Just a month ago Madida and Bantwini shared videos of themselves dancing to his single "My No. 1" which was sitting at number one on iTunes.

We just can't with these two. They're too cute.