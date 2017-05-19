SaveSA, DA Will Join March Against Women Abuse

SaveSA and the Democratic Alliance have announced they will join a march against women abuse on Saturday morning in Tshwane while the ANC says it encourages members across the political spectrum to attend.

DA MPs including Zakhele Mbehele and Glynnis Breytenbach, shadow ministers of police and justice respectively, as well as Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba will join the march, according to a press release on Friday.

The DA said it has already written to National Assembly Speaker, Baleka Mbete, calling for a debate on violence against women. Issues of gender violence and patriarchy have not been tackled and require "meaningful debate and effective solutions", the party said.

"South Africans and specifically men" are encouraged to join the march in solidarity, the party said.

'ANC calls on society to organise against violence on women'

While the ANC has not explicitly called for its members to join the march, National Spokesperson Ziki Kodwa told HuffPostSA on Friday the party strongly endorses the planned demonstration. Kodwa says the party encourages all South Africans and not just ANC members or parliamentarians to continue mobilising against gender-based violence.

The party on Thursday said it had noted with "grave concern" the increase in reports of "mostly young women dying gruesome deaths at the hands of their intimate partners". It called on the South African Police Service to "leave no stone unturned to find and bring to book the perpetrators of these heinous crimes," according to a press release issued by Kodwa.

'We need to mobilise across the political spectrum'

The ANC Women's League, similarly, has not officially called for members to be present at the march in Tshwane.

However, Tumi Modise, Communications Officer for the ANC Women's League, told HuffPost SA on Friday it encourages citizens and members of political parties from across the spectrum to attend.

Modise says members of the ANCWL will attend the funeral of Lerato Tambai Moloi, a lesbian woman killed - and believed to have been raped - in Soweto on Sunday among other events over the weekend.

Meanwhile, SaveSA said in a press release on Friday it is encouraging its supporters and South Africans in general to attend the march. The civil society group has also called for "discussion and maximum unity in organising a National Day of Action against femicide, patriarchy, rape and other forms of violence against women".

'#NotInMyName calls for mobilisation'

Kholofelo Masha, one of three organisers of the #NotInMyName march scheduled for Saturday morning, told HuffPost SA earlier on Friday violence had "become a norm" in South Africa and that the psyche of "dominant and violent masculinity" in the country needs to be challenged.

Masha says the march will commence at 10AM at Church Square in Tshwane and conclude at the Union Buildings, provisionally by 12PM.